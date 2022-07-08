Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.42 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,931 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,829,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $111.60.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

