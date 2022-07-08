Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $18.28 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,006 shares during the period. Hostess Brands comprises 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Hostess Brands worth $18,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.58. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

