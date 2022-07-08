Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,534 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Hub Group worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,607,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

