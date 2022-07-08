Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

