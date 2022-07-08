Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

MA stock opened at $324.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.33. The company has a market capitalization of $315.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.