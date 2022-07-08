Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 124,966 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,588 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 124,966 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Foot Locker worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 948.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

