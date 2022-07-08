Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,028 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.59.

NYSE PXD opened at $216.67 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

