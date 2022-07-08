Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 44,032 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,032 shares during the period. EnPro Industries makes up 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.84% of EnPro Industries worth $17,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NPO opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average is $99.90.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

