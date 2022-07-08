Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 56,644 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,644 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Korn Ferry worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $97,569,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 336,296 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,404.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 312,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 230.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 158,538 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

