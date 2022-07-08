Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,054 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

