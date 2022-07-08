Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,952 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 25.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

