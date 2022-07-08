Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $68.93 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.