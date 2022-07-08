Chia Network (XCH) Price Hits $85.93 on Major Exchanges

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00121795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00781636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

