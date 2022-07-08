Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9,822.15 and last traded at $9,822.15. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9,678.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9,694.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11,017.34.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.