Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7206823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

Get Cielo Waste Solutions alerts:

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.