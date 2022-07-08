Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7206823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.
Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)
Read More
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.