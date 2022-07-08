Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 198.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. 37,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,353. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

