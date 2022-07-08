Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.45 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

