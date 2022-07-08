CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.84

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $6.48. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 257,762 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

