CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,644,000 after acquiring an additional 406,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after buying an additional 5,793,528 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,171,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 215,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.