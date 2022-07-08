Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Trimmed by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.