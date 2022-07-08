Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.15 and last traded at $112.15. 4,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 738% from the average session volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

