Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.17 and last traded at $56.71. Approximately 2,566,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,359,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,376,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,574,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,365,000 after acquiring an additional 462,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,602,000 after acquiring an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,447,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,093,000 after acquiring an additional 49,801 shares during the period.

