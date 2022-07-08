Comparing BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.49) -1.99 BioCardia $1.01 million 25.91 -$12.62 million ($0.76) -1.97

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talaris Therapeutics and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 516.55%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 333.33%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -22.90% -22.21% BioCardia -1,261.32% -110.86% -78.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioCardia beats Talaris Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

