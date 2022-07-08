Compound (COMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $112.70 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Compound has a market cap of $340.23 million and approximately $112.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $47.53 or 0.00217336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

