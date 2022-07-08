Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 41,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 110,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $75.64. 121,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,964,858. The company has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
