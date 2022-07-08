Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,170,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,625,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $243.27. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,475. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

