Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,401. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.