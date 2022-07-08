Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $374,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,456,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.40. 2,350,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,049,464. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

