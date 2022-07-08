Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,099 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,033. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.26) to £120 ($145.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.52) to £111 ($134.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to £110 ($133.20) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

