Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 5,360 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,515,417 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.