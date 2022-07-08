Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,476,798. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

