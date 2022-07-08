Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.47. 8,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,909. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average of $148.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.87.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.