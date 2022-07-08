ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $86.35 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

