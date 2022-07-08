Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

