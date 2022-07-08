Contrasting NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) and Its Rivals

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) is one of 231 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NextPlay Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NextPlay Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies Competitors 735 5457 11591 258 2.63

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.55%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 50.32%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million -$37.97 million -0.44 NextPlay Technologies Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 18.02

NextPlay Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -548.39% -67.11% -44.80% NextPlay Technologies Competitors -26.67% -53.69% -8.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies peers beat NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

