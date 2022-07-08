Contrasting Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) & DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sprinklr and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr -23.69% -21.64% -12.77% DocuSign -4.00% -17.17% -1.87%

This table compares Sprinklr and DocuSign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $492.39 million 5.78 -$111.47 million ($0.55) -20.04 DocuSign $2.11 billion 6.31 -$69.98 million ($0.45) -147.66

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than Sprinklr. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprinklr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sprinklr and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60 DocuSign 3 9 4 0 2.06

Sprinklr currently has a consensus price target of $17.07, indicating a potential upside of 54.85%. DocuSign has a consensus price target of $132.60, indicating a potential upside of 99.55%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Sprinklr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of DocuSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DocuSign beats Sprinklr on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management. The company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; Remote Online Notary is a solution using audio-visual and identify verification technologies to enable notarization; and Monitor using advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account. It offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

