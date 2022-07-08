Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $279.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.40. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

