Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

KEY stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.