Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.25). 1,215,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,051,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.26).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £796.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

