Costello Asset Management INC Acquires 175 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 269.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $316,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,257.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,592,348.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 401,029 shares of company stock worth $55,704,495 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average is $161.94. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

