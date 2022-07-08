Costello Asset Management INC Buys Shares of 365 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $77.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.16.

