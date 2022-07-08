Costello Asset Management INC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 26,152 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43.

