Costello Asset Management INC Has $2.16 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 334.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

