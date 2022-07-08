Costello Asset Management INC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 334.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after buying an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after purchasing an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $649,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

