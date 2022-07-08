Costello Asset Management INC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 1.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $185,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 72.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after buying an additional 238,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $124.53.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

