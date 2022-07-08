Costello Asset Management INC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.37 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

