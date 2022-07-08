Costello Asset Management INC Has $910,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.88 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.26.

