Costello Asset Management INC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 116,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 89,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.