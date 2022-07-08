Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.