Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $77.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16.

